Chris Christie torches the “backstabber” postman’s son, so does AOC

It is well past time for the former failed presidential candidate and blowhard John Kasich to admit he is not a Republican.

He won’t do it, probably because he can exploit it as he promotes the senile Democrat. Former Governor Christie, also a former presidential candidate, torched him.

“Do you know how many Republican governors….endorsed him? Zero & the reason they didn’t endorse him is b/c he’s a backstabber & untruthful guy….Biden’s going to be getting calls from John Kasich, he’s going to want to change his phone number,” since John Kasich is “exhausting,” Curtis Houck wrote on his Twitter page.”

Watch:

.@ChrisChristie torches Kasich: “Do you know how many Republican governors….endorsed him? Zero & the reason they didn’t endorse him is b/c he’s a backstabber & untruthful guy….Biden’s going to be getting calls from John Kasich, he’s going to want to change his phone number.” pic.twitter.com/abHLm24TmH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 18, 2020

AOC isn’t keen on the postman’s son either

AOC traded barbs with John Kasich on Twitter in the run-up to the convention. Kasich claimed AOC doesn’t represent the Democrat Party. he used to say Donald Trump doesn’t represent the Republican Party. He is wrong on both counts.

Ocasio-Cortez hit back at Kasich in a set of tweets on Monday, saying that while she hopes Kasich convinces other Republicans to vote for Joe Biden, the former governor is “an anti-choice extremist” and “not a friend to workers.”

“It’s great that Kasich has woken up & realized the importance of supporting a Biden-Harris ticket. I hope he gets through to GOP voters,” she tweeted. “Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women’s rights doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative of the Dem party.”

She added in another message, “We can build bridges & not lose sight of our values. It’s important to remember that Kasich is an anti-choice extremist. He 100% will (and has) signed away our reproductive rights the moment he has the opportunity to do so. He is not a friend to workers.”

Kasich is worthless in both parties.