DNC included Elizabeth Warren in Native-American caucus and more

Elizabeth Warren will be included with the Native American Caucus at the DNC.

Senator Warren is the Rachel Dolezal of Native Americans. She feels like a native. Playing a fake Indian has worked well for her in her career.

You can’t make this stuff up. Although she is – maybe – 1/1024 Native- American.

👀 The DNC is including ***Elizabeth Warren*** as one of the participants in its Native American Caucus meeting today Can't make it up pic.twitter.com/KDDjvyzTnq — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) August 18, 2020

Democrats have gotten so crazy, they think Bernie is notmal,

The NY Times was blown away by how close to Bernie’s platform Biden’s is. That’s what we’ve been saying.

NYT editorial board member says it was “blown away” by how radical Joe Biden’s platform is. “Biden's platform is far more liberal than Barack Obama's was….We were blown away how much more similar it is to Bernie Sanders's platform.” pic.twitter.com/NuI7ccwSn9 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2020

Democrats are abandoning Jews for anti-American, anti-Semitic voting blocs. Did you know that hate-monger Linda Sarsour got to speak at the DNC?

This is NUTS. The @DNC allowed the hateful anti – Semite Linda Sarsour to speak at their convention. This is who today’s Democrats are – the party of Anti – Semitism.pic.twitter.com/wBaLIjeTD0 — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) August 18, 2020