DNC included Elizabeth Warren in Native-American caucus and more

Elizabeth Warren will be included with the Native American Caucus at the DNC.

Senator Warren is the Rachel Dolezal of Native Americans. She feels like a native. Playing a fake Indian has worked well for her in her career.

You can’t make this stuff up. Although she is – maybe – 1/1024 Native- American.

Democrats have gotten so crazy, they think Bernie is notmal,

The NY Times was blown away by how close to Bernie’s platform Biden’s is. That’s what we’ve been saying.

Democrats are abandoning Jews for anti-American, anti-Semitic voting blocs. Did you know that hate-monger Linda Sarsour got to speak at the DNC?

