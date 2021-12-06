Chris Cuomo Accuser’s Radical Feminist Lawyer Makes a Statement

















The radical-Left and high-powered attorney representing one of Chris Cuomo’s sexual assault accusers – Debra Katz – made a statement below.

Katz is the lawyer who took on the very sketchy Christine Blasey Ford in what turned out to be a vicious assault on Justice Kavanaugh with not one bit of evidence. In fact, any evidence presented suggested the opposite.

Katz will take on anyone and in this case, it’s an anonymous accuser. Katz always believes the woman.

The Cuomo boys, both accused of assaulting women, launched vile commentaries against Donald Trump and Justice Kavanaugh for allegedly assaulting women. Maybe what goes around, comes around.

Katz’s Statement:

“In the wake of public sexual harassment allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo looked directly into the camera and told viewers of Cuomo Prime Time, ‘I have always cared very deeply about these issues and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that.’ Subsequently, the Attorney General released jaw-dropping documentary evidence demonstrating that Chris Cuomo played an active role in attempting to smear women whom the Attorney General concluded had made serious allegations of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct against the Governor. Hearing the hypocrisy of Chris Cuomo’s on-air words and disgusted by his efforts to try to discredit these women, my client retained counsel to report his serious sexual misconduct against her to CNN.

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, I contacted CNN to report my client’s allegations of misconduct against Chris Cuomo. By Friday, I was in discussions with CNN about providing documentary evidence of my client’s allegations and making my client available for an interview with CNN’s outside counsel. Last night, CNN acted promptly on my client’s complaint and fired Mr. Cuomo.

My client came forward at this time because she felt in sharing her story and related documentation, she could help protect other women. She will continue to cooperate with CNN’s investigation into her allegations. Given the nature of her allegations, she wishes to remain anonymous, and we ask that you respect this decision.”

