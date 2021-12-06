Think About Who Are Grooming, Sexualizing Young Children

















The leftists we’re fighting against want to groom and sexualize children and they aren’t even trying to hide it. The full title of the article below at PinkNews.co.UK is Republican lawmakers in Ohio have filed a bill that would clamp down on drag performances by minors as “child exploitation.”

THE DARK TIMES

The article cunningly quotes the mother saying she monitors her son’s performances closely, adding that her son just enjoys dressing up. It’s like Halloween to him, and there is nothing sexual, according to her.

In reality, the entire performance is only aimed at pedophiles and sexual stimulation.

According to the mother, this little boy decided on his own to take up drag after watching Ru Paul.

That isn’t true. He was groomed, probably by his parents. Why did they show him or let him see a Ru Paul performance?

LGBTs continually suggest as they do in the article, that this pedophilia performance is acceptable for them. If you disagree, they will smear you.

The article begins by saying Ohio representative Tim Schaffer has proposed a bill in the state legislature seeking to clamp down on performances by “a child under eighteen years of age or a mentally or physically handicapped child under twenty-one years of age,” in a response to a performance by a nine-year-old drag queen.

Offenders could face up to six months in prison and a $1000 fine. Violations of the law could lead to venues being stripped of their liquor licenses.

To normal people, that sounds reasonable.

We have addressed this perversion of childhood a number of times, including here and here. The Left will tell you this is transgenderism and they are simply trans children. They are much too young for this. It’s a lie.

The Left is destroying the children.

DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR IS BACK

This event is in NYC on December 11th and is advertised by Eventbrite. It’s aimed at grooming autistic and other handicapped children.

KRAFT FOODS HAS GONE WOKE

The Left smears any critics. You’re a bigot and a homophobe if you disagree with this.

You are also a fearmonger if you defend your opposition by saying they are targeting children as they clearly target children and even handicapped children.

This defence is obviously delusional, as evidenced by the explosion of LGBT children’s entertainment and the colonization of public education. Trans activists are targeting children, and they are using every tool at their disposal. A swift survey of social media brought up plenty of examples, and those of you who read this blog regularly will already be familiar with trans activist tactics.

Here’s One:

WOKE Kraft Peanut Butter, down with the revolution, published a limited-edition children’s book titled His, Hers, Them & Theirs: Learning Pronouns with the Bears. The book features Kraft’s bears Crunchy and Smoothie learning how to use preferred pronouns through conversation and why this is so important for families to do.

It’s indoctrination by any means possible. Changing language is a very effective way to control one’s thoughts.

Kraft Is Really Being Honorable, You Know

“At Kraft Heinz Canada, diversity and inclusion are core tenets for us as an organization and it’s essential we’re contributing to a more inclusive, accepting space and driving progress through tangible action,” said Jacqueline Chao, brand manager, brand building & innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. “As a brand committed to nourishing connection for Canadians, Kraft Peanut Butter is a proud ally for the LGBTQ2S+ community and we felt there was still work that needed to be done.”

So, they funded the book.

