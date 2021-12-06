Dr. Fauci Forced to Admit Omicron Is Less Dangerous

















Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading medical bureaucrat, is forced to admit Omicron is less dangerous than Delta. After sending out the frightening warnings, not one person has died from it and few are hospitalized for it. It’s as mild as a cold in most cases.

More fear porn hits the dust. The doctor who discovered it can’t believe the hysteria over this mild variant.

The AP reports: “Thus far, it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity to it,” Fauci said. “But we have really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or it really doesn’t cause any severe illness, comparable to delta.”

Even that is a stretch.

Dr. Anthony Fauci also said regarding omicron that though too early to make definitive statements about it, “it does not look like there is a great deal of severity to it” and that “thus far the signals are encouraging on the severity.”

This is what Fauci said on November 28th: Americans need to be prepared to do “anything and everything” to fight the omicron Covid variant, U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said. Still, it’s “too early to say” whether lockdowns or new mandates will be appropriate, Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week.”

He was deliberately ginning up the fear.

People aren’t listening to almost always wrong Dr. Fauci:

Michigan fans sending a clear message to Dr. Fauci and the “experts” at the WHO: NO ONE CARES ABOUT OMICRONpic.twitter.com/HXZUFXTYXn — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) November 27, 2021

