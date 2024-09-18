Chris Cuomo Apologizs to Trump and Melania

The entire Democrat Party is blaming President Trump for almost getting killed again, but not Chris Cuomo? He’s apologizing to him. One sane Democrat TV anchor!

Chris Cuomo gave an impassioned apology to Donald Trump for the way he is being treated after almost getting killed. He’s doing this while most are calling him “very dangerous” and “a threat to democracy because he’s a Republican.”

“I don’t get it,” Cuomo began. “That’s why I reached out to Trump. I wanted to just say, ‘Listen, I’m really sorry that this is going on and it’s being dealt with this way,’ not because I’m in favor of his politics or what he says. I criticize him all the time. That’s my job, and he deserves it, but he doesn’t deserve this: a guy pointing an AK-47 at him while he’s playing golf, and we take solace in the fact that the guy didn’t get any rounds off?

“If I had been through what that guy’s been through in the last two months, you would not know where I am. You would never see me on TV again—no way I would do that. I don’t know how he does. He’s got kids. They’re adults, but he’s got grandkids. He’s got a wife. …”

There’s more. Watch:

Chris Cuomo makes an impassioned apology to President Trump pic.twitter.com/766vty0nkt — ULTRA MAGA PARTY (@MaxEvansUMP) September 17, 2024