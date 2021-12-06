Chris Cuomo Loses Another Means of Earning a Living

















Chris Cuomo had to quit his radio gig. He hosts, or rather did host, “Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo” at noon ET on SiriusXM.

Former ABC News reporter Brian Ross had taken over for Cuomo’s show on Monday.

Cuomo announced shortly after the show, that the way his time at CNN ended was difficult and he was also leaving radio. He plans to “take a step back and focus on what comes next.”

Cuomo was “indefinitely suspended” over new documents released by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Shortly after the suspension, an anonymous woman turned up accusing him of sexually harassing her, on Saturday, he was fired.

CNN has poor viewership and Cuomo was one of their biggest draws.

Fredo isn’t employable in TV or radio, at least not now.

LET THE BACK-BITING BEGIN

In a new statement, a spokesman for the fallen TV star threw his longtime ally CNN President Jeff Zucker under the bus, while insisting the journalist “has the highest level of admiration and respect” for him.

“They were widely known to be extremely close and in regular contact, including about the details of Mr. Cuomo’s support for his brother,” the spokesman told the Wall Street Journal Sunday of Chris Cuomo’s shady support for his big brother as the governor’s sex scandal unfolded.

“There were no secrets about this, as other individuals besides Mr. Cuomo can attest,” the spokesman added.

CNN likely knew about the accusers and the help Cuomo gave to his brother but probably tried to weather the storm.

