Devin Nunes Resigned for a Big Job

This is an excellent choice. No one knows more about the threat of Big Tech to not just the USA but to all of the world than Rep. Nunes who tirelessly worked to expose the corrupt media and the censorship of American free speech. He also is aware that the CCP is the greatest threat to the USA and covertly controls Google, Twitter and Facebook. With Nunes in charge of the Trump Media and the Republicans in control of the House we will soon see the CCP and their agents masquerading as the Obiden Administration in a full retreat all the way to the Big House.