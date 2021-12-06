Devin Nunes Resigned for a Big Job

















Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), the Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee, will retire at the conclusion of his current and 10th term in Congress, his office told constituents on Monday. Democrats are currently trying to redistrict him out of existence but he is going for a great opportunity. They don’t want any Republicans in California – none. Democrats want all Republicans eviscerated.

Rep. Nunes will become the CEO of Donald Trump’s media Corporation, TMTG. Trump’s office made the announcement.

