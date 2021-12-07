NYC’s Communist Mayor Put About 30% of NYers Out of Work Before Christmas

















Communist mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, announced this morning that he is forcing all private sector employers in his city to mandate the vaccine for all of their employees.

According to the AP, all New York City employers will have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers.

Who is this communist mayor, who will be out of office by January 1st, to issue these fiats?

It’s taking place on December 22nd. His absurd excuse is to prevent a Christmas spike.

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” de Blasio said. “All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of Dec. 22.”

Now they are passing mandates with no evident problems, and who is “we”?

De Blasio said he expects the new mandate to survive any legal challenges.

If it does, we are no longer free.

Current New York City COVID-19 rules also include at least one vaccine dose for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment venues, and fitness centers. Under new mandates for indoor dining, entertainment, and gyms, two shots will be required for people over 12. One jab will be required for children aged 5 to 11, who are not covered by the current mandate, de Blasio said.

What is the science behind this, especially for children?

It won’t be long before regular boosters will be required.

30% OUT OF WORK AND 40% CAN’T VISIT

This means that in order for someone to work in New York City they have to be vaccinated.

This is very unAmerican and evil. It’s immoral and will put people out of work before Christmas.

Timcast says this means that 30% of New York City residents will be barred from public accommodation and employment and around 40.2% of Americans won’t be able to visit. Who would want to visit? It’s getting dangerous.

The new mayor Eric Adams is hopefully better. New York City and the state are now one party and it’s the communist Democrat party. Adams was the best of the Democrats.

