Chris Matthews: Who’s Going to “Take His Shot Back at This Guy,” Meaning the President

Chris Matthews is back. He was the radical left-wing MSNBC TV host who had been pushed out of his position years ago. He’s trying to become relevant at the expense of a President who has already faced potential assassination and an entrepreneur trying to cut waste and fraud.

This is the madness of the Left.

About halfway through the clip below, Chris Matthews starts ranting with the most violent language, provoking violence against Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

“Silence. Why can’t a Democratic leader stand up and say, when I just said what I just said, This guy is taking down the Congress? He’s taken down the rights of the American people. He’s the big boss overseas and back here, the big boss. Listen to him and do what he says. Nobody is saying that.

“Then he treats little countries like Ukraine like they don’t matter. Europe, like it doesn’t matter. He’s the big boss at home and the big boss overseas, and nobody stands in his way. And I watched the Democrats and the media, too.

“It’s very hard to take on a firing squad. A lot of bullets are coming your way, all aiming at you, and you’ve got to shoot back in all directions at the same time.

“Nobody in the Democratic Party can say Schumer can’t do it. He’s a good leader. You know, Pelosi was a fabulous leader, but the ability to take on all the shots at once.

“Now that’s interesting. Chris Murphy’s trying; I keep winning. Who’s going to stand up, who’s going to take his shot back at this guy? Why isn’t Cory Booker doing this? He’s got all the talent in the world; I’m a big Cory Booker fan, so do it. I don’t know…”

Matthews is using words like “firing squad,” “bullets,” and “who’s going to take his shot back at this guy?” He calls him “the big Boss.” President Trump is the big boss.

Matthews is encouraging violence against Donald Trump.

Morning Joe’s struggle: Dems don’t know how to stop DJT. MSNBC’s Chris Matthews: “Schumer can’t do it, he’s a good leader but the ability to take on all the shots at once, now that’s interesting.” Joe Scarborough is still crying about Mark Milley having his portrait taken down… pic.twitter.com/oJ43aYq0Dm — Eddie (@Eddies_X) February 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Another Attack on a Tesla Dealer in Portland

Salem police and the FBI are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning that damaged windows at the Tesla dealership in south Salem.

The shooting is the second criminal incident at the dealership in just the past month, following a suspected vehicle arson and window damage on Jan. 20.

It’s not known if the shooting is politically motivated.

The incidents come as Tesla dealerships across the U.S. have been the targets of political protest due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s role in President Donald Trump’s administration. Musk has overseen the mass firing of federal employees and slashed government spending while running a cost-cutting task force Trump named the Department of Government Efficiency.

When asked whether police suspect the incidents were politically motivated, Hedrick said, “The incident was reported less than six hours ago, and we have detectives that are still on the scene gathering evidence and facts in the case.”

The shooting comes just over four weeks after authorities investigated a vehicle fire at the dealership.

It was investigated as arson, but no arrests were made.

