The United States held elections during wartime, during the Civil War and World War II. It’s critical in a democracy. Ukraine President Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian Constitution bars him from holding elections during martial law. Ukraine did not pass a war resolution and has been under martial law since the Russian invasion.

Article 19 of the 2015 Ukrainian law “On the Legal Regime of Martial Law” directly prohibits holding presidential and several other types of elections during wartime.

If the term of authority of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine expires while a state of martial law or emergency is in effect, its powers are extended until the day when the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, elected after the cancellation of the state of martial law or emergency, convenes its first meeting of the first session.

Allegedly, Zelenskyy still has the support of the majority of Ukrainians.

However, Zelenskyy can’t hold the position indefinitely without an election and call Ukraine a democracy.

While Ukraine is in crisis, it cannot solely rely on limiting civil rights to govern the nation during wartime. Zelenskyy must maintain civil rights and liberties afforded to citizens under such governments.

Zelenskyy is violating international law by not holding elections. If he wants to join the EU at some point, he must abide by the rules requiring members to hold regular elections.

The problem is that without elections, how can negotiators be confident he is the rightful leader of Ukraine?

In any case, it is unlikely President Zelensky will hold an election. Russia is insisting on one, but it might be a ploy to get a puppet government into power that favors Russia.

The US team also wants elections so they can hold negotiations with the President who truly represents the people.

Zelensky and his ‘advisors’ won’t allow it.

So, martial law goes on forever? This is ridiculous. End this war!

