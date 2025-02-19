Thousands of IRS Employees Are to Be Fired Thursday

CBS News reports that over 3,500 IRS employees are to be terminated by the end of this week.

On Wednesday, an IRS employee shared an email with managers of the IRS Small Business Self-Employed Division. The email advised that the IRS Human Capital Office would notify the employees on Thursday.

Another report by Reuters expects 6,700 IRS employees to be laid off by Thursday in a restructuring.

The workers being cut are probationary employees who have typically been at the agency for less than a year or two.

The IRS has 17,000 probationary employees.

Biden’s administration hired tens of thousands for government jobs each month.

