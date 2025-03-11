Chris Murphy Leaves His Wife, Ends Up with a Soros Propagandist

M Dowling
Tara McGowan

Semafor reports that Chris Murphy [who sometimes acts deranged on X over his Trump and Musk hatred] left his wife of 17 years shortly after his re-election. They have two children. He was spotted with Tara McGowan within months.

McGowan finalized her divorce in April of last year. Her husband was an advisor to Pete Buttigieg.

It’s not clear when the affair started.

McGowan is 39 and he is 51.

According to the Free Beacon, McGowan is the Soros-funded dark money operative who has been denounced by the Washington Post for pushing “partisan propaganda” via a network of misleading “local news” websites.

Chris Murphy

NBC News reports that Murphy spent more than $1 million on Facebook and Instagram ads in the month of February, which is more than he’s spent on such advertising over the last five years combined.

He has been raising a lot of money lately, and his connection to the Soros-funded “soap opera villainess” can’t be ignored. He has also become far more aggressive online with dishonest and hateful rhetoric. He’s relentless.

Read more here.


