50% of DoE Workers Will Be Laid Off, 131 Programs Terminated

About 50% of the 4,400 workers at the Department of Education are about to be laid off. About 2100 termination notices are being sent out. President Trump wants to eliminate the entire department, which sounds like a great idea to me as an educator.

It’s sad for the people who lose their jobs, but they will receive a generous severance. It has to be done.

The sweeping layoffs will begin this evening. Their offices will be closed this evening and tomorrow.

President Trump has allegedly prepared an Executive Order directing Sec. Linda McMahon to begin the process of dismantling the department.

Employees were told to take their laptops and vacate the building at 6 pm.

President Trump wants to return power to the people and the communities.

The Center for Education Reform Report

“It’s an important and necessary move,” said CER Founder and CEO Jeanne Allen. “Billions of dollars spent on poorly conceived programs has caused state and local education agencies to mushroom, putting record numbers of administrators and non-instructional staff to work managing the thousands of rules and restrictions on American education, even as student enrollment has declined. It’s pure insanity and it makes life worse for teachers, and counterproductive for students.”

…

“It’s become a cash cow for every university, non-profit and research institution that has time and money to apply for grants and contracts; many of which do nothing to support students and do everything to counter great education for all students. Ending incessant federal interference will free up state and local leaders to foster more opportunities to give schools and educators true flexibility and innovation to address the needs of students, wherever they are educated,” added Allen. This move also paves the way for ensuring that remaining federal program dollars not restricted by statute are directed to follow students where they are educated, regardless of the type of school.

The Department of Education will terminate 131 duplicate and unnecessary programs.

