Chris Murphy Sounds Deranged Lately

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) claimed Friday that President-elect Donald Trump will begin mass-arresting his political opponents and shuttering opposition media organizations upon taking office later this month.

“We have to raise alarms on what is a really dangerous assault on democracy that has been underway since the election and will continue after the inauguration,” Murphy told MSNBC’s “All In” host Chris Hayes.

“It is just not hyperbole to suggest that we might be looking at Democrats being locked up, media companies being shut down by this new administration sometime in the spring.”

[It isn’t just hyperbole; it’s a lie. Ironically, it’s what they do.]

He sounds like he’s describing the Democrat Party when he describes Donald Trump. Biden and Harris are the toadies of the billionaire class in general. Soros owns them.

Chris Murphy keeps coming up with new conspiracy theories against Trump, throwing them against the wall until one sticks. He has lost his mind. Murphy doesn’t believe what he is saying. He comes up with one attack after another, all based on nothing.

As the Western lensman said:

“He is a perfect example of a number of oligarchs, of billionaires, of corporate titans who are surrounding Trump in order to steal from ordinary Americans.”

“Cut our benefits, our kids education, our grandparents health care in order to turn a billionaire into a multibillionaire. And Musk is well known, but he stands there as a perfect example for the American public as to what is fundamentally wrong with the Trump administration, how it is going to be an oligarchy, a kleptocracy. Call it what you will, but it’s just in service of the billionaire class.”

Meanwhile, the Biden admin ran up the debt $8.4T, caused rampant inflation and spiked consumer prices by 20% — all of which took money out of the pockets of ordinary Americans — and all major reasons why they lost.

Dem Senator Chris Murphy trots out a new Dem talking point — Trump admin will be an “oligarchy” because billionaires like Elon will “steal from ordinary Americans.” “He is a perfect example of a number of oligarchs, of billionaires, of corporate titans who are surrounding… pic.twitter.com/9yHXuTRx82 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 4, 2025

He claims RFK wants to “kill our kids” because he doesn’t want them vaccinated. That isn’t true. Deranged Sen. Chris Murphy went on MSNBC and claimed that RFK, Jr. “wants to kill our kids.”

This type of irresponsible language and insane lies are purposely intended to inspire political violence. These people are sick and must be institutionalized. pic.twitter.com/g8k1toEeI4 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) January 4, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email