NYC Is Out of Control: Woman Kills Man for Cutting the Line

A 24-year-old woman stabbed a 36-year-old man for allegedly cutting a line in a Harlem deli. A woman has been charged after a USPS worker was stabbed and killed inside a deli while on the job in Harlem on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Jaia Cruz, 24, of Harlem, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of 36-year-old Ray Hodge III, according to police.

Officers responded to the deli at 168 Lenox Avenue after 2:30 p.m. and found Hodge stabbed or slashed multiple times inside the deli, including in the torso, arms, back, and neck.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

NYC postal worker k1lled over an argument about a spot in a deli line. pic.twitter.com/nbgEW53y2F — Damon Strong (@DamonStrong) January 4, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email