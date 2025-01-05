NYC Is Out of Control: Woman Kills Man for Cutting the Line

By
Dowling Bottom Line
A 24-year-old woman stabbed a 36-year-old man for allegedly cutting a line in a Harlem deli. A woman has been charged after a USPS worker was stabbed and killed inside a deli while on the job in Harlem on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Jaia Cruz, 24, of Harlem, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of 36-year-old Ray Hodge III, according to police.

Officers responded to the deli at 168 Lenox Avenue after 2:30 p.m. and found Hodge stabbed or slashed multiple times inside the deli, including in the torso, arms, back, and neck.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.


