Linda Goudsmit on America’s Survival, Inc. (ASI) with Cliff Kincaid

Topic: The spreading chaos in America and “MAMA: Make America Moral Again”
WATCH: Deport George Soros and his Red/Green Collaborators
America’s Survival
Dear readers,
I am delighted to post my January 1, 2025, interview with Cliff Kincaid, founder of America’s Survival. We are discussing my latest article, “MAMA: Make America Moral Again” and how it relates to the “Red Jihad” New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans that same morning. As the communists and Islamists battle for world control, will the spreading chaos in America result in martial law to prevent Trump from taking office?
I hope you find it interesting.
Linda
Watch:
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter