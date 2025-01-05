Linda Goudsmit on America’s Survival, Inc. (ASI) with Cliff Kincaid

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
0
0

Topic: The spreading chaos in America and “MAMA: Make America Moral Again”

WATCH: Deport George Soros and his Red/Green Collaborators

America’s Survival

Dear readers,

I am delighted to post my January 1, 2025, interview with Cliff Kincaid, founder of America’s Survival. We are discussing my latest article, “MAMA: Make America Moral Again” and how it relates to the “Red Jihad” New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans that same morning. As the communists and Islamists battle for world control, will the spreading chaos in America result in martial law to prevent Trump from taking office?

I hope you find it interesting.

Linda

Watch:


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments