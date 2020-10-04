Chris Rock sends a vile message to the President

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Chris Rock knows President Trump could actually die in the hospital with COVID but he thinks it’s funny. His “heart goes out to COVID,” he said to which his leftist audience laughed raucously. Imagine if a comedian on the right said about RBG that his heart goes out to cancer?

Democrats right now.

He went on about not needing a President who makes you vomit every day for four years. He ended with his get out the vote message.

The fact that a communist dictator has more decency than the left at this time tells you everything you need to know about the Democratic Party.

1 COMMENT

  2. I didn’t watch the video because frankly I didn’t know SNL was back on. I don’t give them any energy. It only motivates them. I don’t watch, I encourage you not to watch, and not to speak or mention their name. They are viewed by a small, hateful group of leftest or frankly don’t even like our Country. The negativity from that show is not needed in my life.

