Sandman lawsuits not dismissed against NY Times, Rolling Stone, ABC, and CBS

Motions to dismiss the cases against NY Times, Rolling Stone, ABC, and CBS on behalf of Nicholas Sandmann were denied. The cases will be heard after they brutalized the then-16-year-old boy in the media, accusing him of racism against an old Native American.

The Native American, Nathan Phillips, is a radical leftist who lied about the Covington Catholic School boys and Nick Sandmann. The media defamed the boy and damaged his reputation. Even after the full video was posted and it became clear that Phillips was the guilty party, the media would not relent.

An initial video of the incident showed Sandmann and a Native American leftist protester, Nathan Phillips face-to-face. Phillips beat a drum in his face and Sandmann smiled quickly. Sandmann and his classmates were in D.C. for the March For Life and Phillips was marching with Indigenous People. The clipped video made it seem as if Sandmann was smirking at Phillips, who falsely claimed Sandmann was blocking his path.

A full video showed Phillips walking into Sandmann’s space, banging a tom-tom in his face to intimidate him.

Motions to Dismiss defamation lawsuits against NY Times, Rolling Stone, ABC, & CBS were just DENIED. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) October 1, 2020

Nathan Phillips is a radical leftist. That was clear and this is who the media embraced. They pretended he was the injured party, a Vietnam Vet and Phillips lied about his war service too. The day he lashed out at Nick Sandmann, he was with a radical leftist protest group.

A reporter spotted Phillips recently in his natural habitat with lunatic communists. At first, Phillips ran off but then he came back and blew in the cameraman’s ear.

Remember Nathan Phillips? I asked him why he lied about the Covington Catholic boys and he ran away like a girl, then came back to blow in my cameraman’s ear. This is the guy the media fell in love with to destroy the lives of innocent teenagers because they wore MAGA hats. pic.twitter.com/wEd2kwRx57 — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) July 31, 2019