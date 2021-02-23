Chris Salcedo on Republicans declaring war on Trump supporters

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell unwisely started a war with former President Donald Trump. Trump has laid down the gauntlet and it’s up to McConnell to back off. McConnell thinks he can win a fight against millions who voted for Trump.
Mitch would actually rather lose than tolerate conservatives in his party. The truth is we need the liberal Republicans as much as they need us. Democrats now embrace the communists, socialists, foreigners here illegally, felons, radicals in every area, which gives them the numbers.
McConnell just wants to get back to the Capitol Club with his senator buddies, including his Democrat friends.
Conservatives also need to get more people in Congress. We need people who want to do more than manage the decline of the country with Mitch McConnell and his liberal colleagues.
The QAnon needs to go, however. It makes us look like idiiots.
Chris Salcedo lays it out well:
ADVICE FROM STEELE — SHOW CONSERVATIVES THE DOOR
Former RNC Chair, Michael Steele, now a far-left cable loon, said you have 46% of Republicans who will follow Trump to a Trump Party. His advice to McConnell is he should show them the door.
Mitch should definitely not take advice from a man who is now working with the far-left. Steele is a member of the revolting Lincoln Project. The Project is the worst of the Twitterati. They only launch ad hominem attacks. You have to be a pig to be a member, especially knowing one of them is a pedophile who solicited young men and boys on Twitter for sex.
Steele was discussing a Suffolk University/USA Today poll that found 46% of Republicans surveyed would abandon the GOP and join a Trump party if the former president decided to form one. Just 27% surveyed said they wouldn’t. The remaining number said they were undecided.
The results showed a plurality of Republicans favored Trump.
“It’s amazing how much panic one honest man can spread among a multitude of hypocrites.” Thomas Sowell
Just STOP with the damn “S” word. It doesn’t resonate with the general public. This is certainly not the 70’s or 80’s where the word had some meaning. Realize, even though we had a rigged election, Biden still received at least 60 million votes or so. Trump didn’t think he could lose to such an idiot but His mistake was listening to “consultants”, the same as Cruz in 2016, and centered his entire campaign around that one word, Socialism. Hardy anyone in the general public will, or would believe the US could end up the same as Venezuela. Republicans have picked up on that tactic to steer clear of any “cultural issues”. In essence, what Trump ran on was “as an insider”.
Gone were the cries of corruption throughout. (And now he’s being courted by Ukraine Lindsey). Look to the past. How did Republicans take back Congress after Generations. How did Perot, who I’d have voted for Before he bailed, garner such widespread support and just might have won. And how did Trump win. They all went against the status quo. It was a time for “government” to work For the people, which Trump succeeded at, to a degree. A winning strategy is not fighting against a philosophy but making “Great Again” a tool of success for everyone. Trump, a “builder” lost to a “Builder” slogan. Biden’s “Build Back Better” is for the house of his constituents, his wealthy elites. Trace it back to the Financial crisis whereby the fattest rich became the Uber Fattest Rich. It’s the new class war and republicans have no interest in the “voting majority” class. Highlighting “socialism” without appealing to the masses is a recipe for disaster in the next election. Republicans are only using that due to fear they will be left out of the money-making machine, peasants notwithstanding.
Gone were the cries of corruption throughout. Look to the p