WTH? Biden’s putting children in shipping container cages









When I saw this (the first tweet below), I couldn’t believe it was true so I dug up the actual tweet (the second tweet below).

The Washington Post story linked to the containers doesn’t show the awful shipping container cages, just the main assembly/instruction area. That’s no bargain either.

They are allegedly shipping them into the interior quickly. Mostly, teens are coming in. Many of these Central American and Mexican gangs are filled with teens, but there is no vetting.

They call the containers ‘Trump-era,’ but they are actually Obama-era-style living.

The leftist open borders people are unhappy but you won’t hear the hysterical reactions you heard when Donald Trump was president.

The WaPo:

But immigration lawyers and advocates question why the Biden administration would choose to reopen a Trump-era facility that was the source of protests and controversy. From the “tent city” in Tornillo, Tex., to a sprawling for-profit facility in Homestead, Fla., emergency shelters have been criticized by advocates for immigrants, lawyers and human rights activists over their conditions, cost, and lack of transparency in their operations.

“It’s unnecessary, it’s costly, and it goes absolutely against everything [President] Biden promised he was going to do,” said Linda Brandmiller, a San Antonio-based immigration lawyer who represents unaccompanied minors. “It’s a step backward, is what it is. It’s a huge step backward.”

We have to agree that these containers look horrible. The problem is that until the children are placed, you can’t just let them roam around unaccompanied and unsupervised. They could get hurt.

The solution is to keep these children safe is to close the border, but Biden opened it to get Democrat (commie) votes in the future.

Our borders are wide open and we have no idea who is coming into the country. Former ICE Acting Director Mark Morgan said 3,000 to 3,500 illegal aliens (not migrants or asylum seekers in general) are pouring in daily.

This will turn Texas blue quickly. Most of these children are seriously abused by the criminals who run the illegal alien migration. They come in traumatized.

LOOK AT THE LIVING CONDITIONS

Bruh Joe Biden is keeping children in caged shipping containers. pic.twitter.com/BI0VjOiRvW — mitrebox (@mitrebox) February 23, 2021

First migrant facility for children opens under Biden https://t.co/ADgQxIlMYU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 23, 2021

Related