Chris Wallace: “It would be a miracle” if “Kamala Harris could win”

This CNN poll might be meaningless—it’s just an early exit poll—but readers might find it interesting.

CNN began with a report on the early exit polls for what they are worth. 7% of voters say they’re enthusiastic, 19% say they’re satisfied, 43% are dissatisfied, and 29% are angry. In total, 72 % of the electorate nationally say they are dissatisfied or angry. Joe Biden’s approval is at 41%, and 58% disapprove. Those numbers are consistent with polling.

CNN then went to their panel hosted by Jake Tapper. Dana Bash said 72% in this poll are dissatisfied or angry. She said that because this is such a different election, Bash doesn’t know whether the dissatisfaction or anger will be taken out on Kamala Harris or Donald Trump because they are both effectively you know, Harris is part of the current administration, but Donald Trump and the Trump era is very much upon us.

Chris Wallace jumped in and said, “I think that’s putting the best spin on it. I think when you see current voters saying that by a three to one margin, that they are dissatisfied with the country, or angry, dissatisfied or angry, I got to say, I think that that’s with the present conditions in the country. I mean, in conventional terms, it would be a miracle that Kamala Harris could win with that kind of headwind and also with the President. Remember, she was part of the administration. Biden Harris administration was 41% approved, 58% disapprove.”

“Isn’t even close… if she is able to overcome those numbers and still win this election, then she has done a remarkable job of somehow separating herself that she’s part of the solution and not part of the problem.”

Many people are unhappy with their choices, and this election is probably choosing the lesser of two evils for them. It would seem that Donald Trump is the only choice if they don’t like the country’s direction. As Wallace said, Harris is part of the administration.