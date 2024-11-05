3 States Tell DOJ to Get Lost So NBC News Blames Trump

GOP officials are blocking DOJ poll watchers from entering polling places. They can stay outside. NBC News portrayed it as Trump causing the GOP to distrust the DOJ.

It’s not because the DOJ is weaponized against Republicans – oh, no, of course not.

Two states, Missouri and Texas, have asked federal judges to intervene, but Texas ultimately reached an agreement with the Justice Department to resolve the issue.

Officials in Florida, Texas and Missouri said in recent days they would not allow DOJ monitors to do what they have been allegedly, according to NBC, doing for almost 60 years: Deploy personnel to watch voting to ensure that federal civil and voting rights laws are being followed.

They don’t tell you until deep into the article that they greatly increased the number of jurisdictions. They also didn’t mention the poll watchers aren’t vetted.

Pursuant to a 2013 Supreme Court decision, DOJ monitors can only go inside polling places with the agreement of local officials or a court order. If they are not allowed inside, they speak to voters outside in public areas.

In their federal lawsuits, Missouri and Texas officials argued that their state laws did not permit federal officials to be present at polling places.

“Texas law is clear,” Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson wrote Friday in a letter to the DOJ. “Justice Department monitors are not permitted inside polling places where ballots are being cast or a central counting station where ballots are being counted.”

In a lawsuit Monday, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said state law “clearly and specifically limits who may be in polling places,” and he accused the federal government of attempting to interfere in Missouri’s elections illegally.

What NBC News didn’t mention is the poll watchers weren’t vetted.

BREAKING: I filed suit against the Biden-Harris DOJ for sending unauthorized poll monitors to Missouri polling locations. The law is clear that @KamalaHarris can’t just send unvetted individuals into our polling places. It’s illegal and undermines trust in our elections. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) November 4, 2024

Florida did not file a lawsuit, but Secretary of State Cord Byrd told the Justice Department in a letter Friday that state law does not allow DOJ officials in polling places. They did it as a reminder because they didn’t want a problem today. NBC didn’t mention that.

This followed the Justice Department announcing it would be sending monitors to 86 jurisdictions in 27 states. They claimed there were threats against election workers, so they said they had to increase the number of jurisdictions covered significantly. They went heavy on Republican areas, and we’re supposed to trust them.

The DOJ has fraudulent concerns about the Voting Rights Act, the Disabilities Act, and compliance with federal laws.

Democrats keep the Voting Rights Act going, though its relevance is long past.

No one trusts the DOJ because of what they are doing.