Reasons to Vote Trump From a Professor Who Doesn’t Like Him

William Otis, an adjunct professor at Georgetown, is not a fan of Trump’s. He is a former federal prosecutor and special counsel. Despite his anti-Trump perspective, he made a case for voting for Trump.

“The best argument for a Trump victory is that it would be a rebuke and a setback to the vicious and arrogant anti-American thinking that undergirds our Reigning Culture and — sometimes concealed and sometimes not so much — the dominant outlook in academia, journalism, and the Democratic Party. The problems with their anti-American worldview are, in extremely condensed form, three-fold. First, it’s corrosive, notwithstanding all Ms. Harris’s phony and cynical talk about unity.

“Second, it’s false — America is not a racist vortex; it’s an enormous force for good for its own people and for the world.

“Third, a country cannot long survive when ruled by people who hate it. Contrary to Obama and his acolytes, including Ms. Harris, America does not primarily need reformation to atone for its awfulness. Primarily, it needs restoration of the values that have made it singularly great. It won’t get it from Trump, but it will come a lot closer than it will from Obama’s fourth term.”

Otis also mentioned Trump’s excellent pre-COVID economy, spurred by deregulation and tax reform, and his excellent judicial nominations. With Harris, on the other hand, will be a “diversity carnival.”

Many people will agree with this.

