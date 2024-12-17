Christian School Killer’s Manifesto: “How Everyone Is Scum of Filth”

Natalie Rupnow (15 years of age, not 17) was identified as the shooter who opened fire inside a study hall inside Abundant Life Christian School, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said. Responding officers found Rupnow with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She died on the way to a hospital.

Rupnow used a handgun in the shooting. Police have not yet determined a motive for the attack.

“I don’t know why, and I feel like if we did know why, we could stop these things from happening,” he told reporters.

The teacher and student who were killed in the shooting have not yet been identified.

Barnes said that of the six wounded in the shooting, two were students in critical condition. A teacher and three students were also hospitalized with less serious injuries, and two of them were later released.

Natalie Rupnow, whom her boyfriend knew as Samantha, was mentally ill. Her boyfriend said she was always kind and never talked of killing anyone. As expected, she felt everyone picked on her, and her parents hated her.

She didn’t like religion being forced on her. She also didn’t want to spend her life in a room at school or work.

Read:

Here I will include some screenshots of the manifesto. I am very hesitate to post the whole thing not because the content is graphic in any way but I am worried it will violate the terms of service, and am not intending to do that. This is page one and page two in full. pic.twitter.com/WjLG3rluyP — pagliacci the hated (@Slatzism) December 16, 2024

Some more Wisconsin shooter info and the third page of her “manifesto.”

– Her boyfriend had known her for two years. They were in a long-distance relationship and had never met in person. They met on social media.

– He says she never previously expressed any desire to commit a shooting and only sent him her manifesto the day of the shooting.

– The timestamps of their messages shown to me demonstrate that she sent them to him via WhatsApp at approximately 10:30 am (eastern). She posted it to Twitter at 11:50 am (eastern). The shooting occurred around 11:57 am (eastern).

– He did not see her message until 1:12 pm (eastern), at which point the act had been committed, and she was already deceased.

– He describes her as being kind, generous towards him, and cheerful; he describes her as always making him gifts and never expecting anything in return.

P. 3 of the Manifesto

