DoJ Used Leak Investigation to Spy on Republicans

The Federalist found three bombshells in the Department of Justice’s inspector general report on the Russia hoax released last week. The hoax was always bizarre and unbelievable. The mobbing of the airwaves by dishonest media whores convinced Americans it was true.

The report showed that the leak investigation was a cover for spying – mostly on Republicans, even though Democrats were the only ones leaking to hurt Donald Trump.

People might remember that leaks were rampant when Trump took office in 2017, and all the leaks were intended to hurt Donald Trump’s presidency.

Specifically, two Washington Post stories, a New York Times story, and a CNN story were all found to have included classified information. None of the four stories are specified in the report, but they all appeared in the first half of President Trump’s first year in office.

With this as background, The Federalist described the bombshells. The following is a summary.

The first bombshell is a Democrat whistleblower identified lying Adam Schiff and Fang Fang’s boyfriend Eric Swalwell as leakers of classified information to the media.

Many of the top leadership at the FBI, including former Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, were later unveiled as some of the worst leakers in government and leaders of the Russia collusion hoax.

No surprises here.

The second bombshell says the whistleblower identified a top Democrat “staffer from the same committee” as a potential leaker.

The report notes that the DOJ “focused its investigation on the Senior Committee Staffer as the potential source of the leak” and that beyond being identified by the whistleblower, he was someone they “suspected of being the source of the unauthorized disclosure for other reasons as well.”

Naturally, no one bothered to do a thing about it.

The third bombshell is the DoJ spied on as many Republicans as Democrats when investigating Democrat leaks.

The communications of a very high number of congressional staff were monitored secretly by the DoJ as part of the leaking of information to hurt Republicans.

Of the 43 congressional staffers who were monitored, 21 worked for Democrats, and 20 worked for Republicans. Another two worked in nonpartisan positions.

At the time, Republicans were battling against the Russia collusion conspiracy theory while Democrats screamed and bullied to push the Russia collusion conspiracy.

No reasonable person believed the leak came from Republicans, but they felt the need to monitor a lot of Republicans.

The leak investigation was a pretext to dig into those Republican staffers’ communications.

This DoJ is wholly corrupt.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email