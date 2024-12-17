Prof. Turley: Merchan’s Ruling Iron Plated the Case for Appeal

In two Truth Social posts, President-Elect Donald Trump responded to the Soviet Manhattan Judge, Juan Merchan, who would not dismiss the lawfare ‘hush money’ case against him. From what Jonathan Turley said, it’s worse than we thought.

Donald Trump did not receive a fair trial with completely fabricated crimes.

“BREAKING: In a completely illegal, psychotic order, the deeply conflicted, corrupt, biased, and incompetent Acting Justice Juan Merchan has completely disrespected the United States Supreme Court, and its Historic Decision on Immunity. But even without Immunity, this illegitimate case is nothing but a Rigged Hoax. Merchan, who is a radical partisan, wrote an opinion that is knowingly unlawful, goes against our Constitution, and, if allowed to stand, would be the end of the Presidency as we know it. Merchan has so little respect for the Constitution that he is keeping in place an illegal gag order on me, your President and President-Elect, just so I cannot expose his and his family’s disqualifying and illegal conflicts….

The abuse he suffered is real, and it’s not over.

“….I am the only Political Opponent in American History not allowed to defend myself – A despicable First Amendment Violation! Merchan took the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt, that, according to all Legal Scholars, including Jonathan Turley, Elie Honig, Andy McCarthy, Alan Dershowitz, Gregg Jarrett, David Rivkin, Elizabeth Price Foley, Katie and Andy Cherkasky, Paul Ingrassia, and many others, is a nonexistent case, barred by the Statute of Limitations, and should have never been brought and, through his fraud and misconduct, gave it a semblance of “life.”

“While Deranged Jack Smith was sent packing back to The Hague after losing all of his politically manufactured cases against me, Merchan, who is far worse and even more corrupt than Smith in his fight for my hopeless political opponents, just cannot let go of this charade. Is it because of his conflicts and relations that he keeps breaking the Law? This has to stop! It is time to end the Lawfare once and for all, so we can come together as one Nation and, Make America Great Again.”

Prominent Constitutional Scholar Jonathan Turley Responds

Professor Jonathan Turley said Merchan layered it to ironplate the case for appeal.

…Merchan created layers of findings to ironplate the case for appeal. He ruled that (1) this was entirely unofficial conduct, (2) if it was official conduct, it was not protected, and (3) if it was official and within the protections of the Constitution, it was harmless error… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 17, 2024

As Harvard Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz said earlier this year, he only expected unfairness from Merchan:

Alan Dershowitz:

Expects Judge Merchan to hand out a bias unfair jury instruction tomorrow.

That being said- Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump is the weakest case I have ever witnessed in my 60 years doing this.

The weakest case period. pic.twitter.com/96nBd0Gkvl — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 27, 2024

