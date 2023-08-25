Christie Wished Everyone Attacked Donald Trump in 2016

Chris Christie of Bridgegate fame said Sunday that Republicans made “a mistake” in 2016 by not targeting former President Trump during his first bid for the White House.

His comments are mindboggling. Christie wanted a job with Donald Trump in 2016. He also prepared him for the 2020 debates.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl on “This Week” played a clip of Christie taking a shot at Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) during a 2016 GOP primary debate. Karl asked Christie whether the former New Jersey governor regretted not taking a “swing” at Trump instead of Rubio.

Christie responded that all of the GOP candidates made a mistake in not going after Trump.

“I wish that I had taken swings at both of them, Jon, looking back on it,” he said. “I think we all made a mistake in 2016 — myself, Marco, Jeb Bush, John Kasich — in not going after Donald Trump.”

“I think we all were under the illusion that somehow what was obvious to us at the moment, that there were better candidates on the stage than him, would be obvious to the public,” he said. “It wasn’t, and I think it should inform everybody’s approach to the race this time. It certainly is informing mine.”

Beachgate Christie certainly wasn’t one of the allegedly better candidates.

He was on the debate stage again after leaving the governorship of New Jersey with an 8% approval rating. He’s only there to trash Trump and anyone who disagrees with him.

He says he attacked Vivek Ramaswamy last night because he disliked how Vivek went after everyone for having lobbyists and other big donors.

Christie is a gasbag.

