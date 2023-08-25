Hunter’s Lawyer: Right-Wing Media’s Responsible for False Allegations

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbey Lowell, blamed right-wing media for false allegations against his client. He used the corrupt process to back that statement up. He said that they only came up with two misdemeanor charges after a five-year investigation.

Lowell made the comments to CBS during an interview with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation. Hunter was investigated for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) for five years. There were no charges when the statute of limitations passed.

“But you asked me whether or not that has been part of the investigation,” he said. “And after five years and what we know happened in the grand jury, of course, that had to be part of what the prosecutor has already looked at, as well as every other false allegation made by the right-wing media and others, whether it’s corruption, or FARA or money laundering.

“That was part of what this prosecutor’s office had to have been looking over for five years,” he added.

Irony

He reiterated that the five-year investigation only resulted in two misdemeanor charges, noting that the prosecutors likely looked into more allegations.

“I can assure you that five years concluded that the only two charges that made sense were two misdemeanors for failing to file [taxes] like millions of Americans do and a diverted gun charge for the 11 days that Hunter possessed a gun,” he said.

The irony of using a corrupt investigation to back up your client.

Biden’s plea deal involving tax and gun charges was put on hold last month after the judge questioned the sweetheart deal the deal exonerated him for any past and present crimes.

The investigation was conducted by the US attorney for Delaware, David Weiss. He let the statute of limitations pass on the serious charges and then planned to charge him with a minor tax violation and a gun charge. The gun charge would likely have been erased.

Merrick Garland then appointed David Weiss as Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden case. This case reeks.

