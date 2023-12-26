Christmas in New York And The Story the Media Somehow Missed

As wars rage and millions of anonymous people pour through our borders, some join the mobs of communist and religious fascists rioting in our cities. The media calls them protesters, but they’re violent.

Your new neighbors are on the way. This caravan is heading for the U.S. border: pic.twitter.com/CfA4x6NRYm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 25, 2023

CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK UNDER PROGRESSIVES

Pro-Hamas protesters, a mob which comprised many of the Marxist youth who rioted for months over George Floyd, ruined Christmas in major cities.

The NYPD confirmed to DailyMail.com it has moved to “Level Three” police mobilization to combat the protests. Several arrests were made out of thousands of wild ‘protesters.’

Level three mobilization is the second highest alert level in the NYPD, meaning all special units are called into action, and squad cars are sent out from every command center in the city.

Reports indicate several police officers have been injured, but we don’t know how badly.

Footage from the streets of Manhattan showed vicious protestors facing off with police. Crowds heard earlier in the day chanting, “Long live the intifada.”

Demonstrators also descended on the homes of Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as they marked the holiday season with their families inside.

In one clip shared to social media, protestors filled the opulent Washington neighborhood of the Defense Secretary as they sang: ‘Austin, Austin, rise and shine, no sleep during genocide.’

Some will join the so-called protests ruining Christmas in our major cities. This goes on almost daily now. Some were screaming, “Christmas is over.”

I think they are just evil people who don’t want others to be happy.

Earlier outside of Townhouse Detroit, pro-Hamas activists targeted the restaurant’s Israeli owner chanting “Jeremy, Jeremy, what do you say? How many kids did you kill today?” This is no different than what happened at Goldie in Philly. This isn’t activism, this is Jew-hatred. pic.twitter.com/dSuohKnhC5 — Adar Rubin (@rubin_a1) December 17, 2023

Tonight- New York City A violent pro-Hamas mob clashed with the NYPD. At the 30 second mark, a member of the mob directed an offensive term towards a police officer, shouting “JEW, JEW.” The NYPD called for a level 3 mobilisation in response to this violent protest. pic.twitter.com/OWVjdTMGRY — Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) December 26, 2023

“Pro-Palestine protestors clashed with NYPD officers in ugly scenes in New York City as Christmas Day was marred by demonstrations against Israel in several US cities.

The NYPD confirmed it has moved to ‘Level Three’ police mobilization to combat the protests.'” Somehow – this… pic.twitter.com/ry0HaXSTco — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) December 26, 2023

