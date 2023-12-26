Christmas in New York And The Story the Media Somehow Missed

By
M Dowling
-
2
40

As wars rage and millions of anonymous people pour through our borders, some join the mobs of communist and religious fascists rioting in our cities. The media calls them protesters, but they’re violent.

CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK UNDER PROGRESSIVES

Pro-Hamas protesters, a mob which comprised many of the Marxist youth who rioted for months over George Floyd, ruined Christmas in major cities.

The NYPD confirmed to DailyMail.com it has moved to “Level Three” police mobilization to combat the protests. Several arrests were made out of thousands of wild ‘protesters.’

Level three mobilization is the second highest alert level in the NYPD, meaning all special units are called into action, and squad cars are sent out from every command center in the city.

Reports indicate several police officers have been injured, but we don’t know how badly.

Footage from the streets of Manhattan showed vicious protestors facing off with police. Crowds heard earlier in the day chanting, “Long live the intifada.”

Demonstrators also descended on the homes of Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as they marked the holiday season with their families inside.

In one clip shared to social media, protestors filled the opulent Washington neighborhood of the Defense Secretary as they sang: ‘Austin, Austin, rise and shine, no sleep during genocide.’

Some will join the so-called protests ruining Christmas in our major cities. This goes on almost daily now. Some were screaming, “Christmas is over.”

I think they are just evil people who don’t want others to be happy.


lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
1 hour ago

Liberal areas seem to be bearing the brunt of these protests. I don’t care. They voted for these leftists. I had a great Christmas where I live. Maybe next time they will be more careful who they vote for. Merry Christmas!

Frank S.
Guest
Frank S.
1 hour ago

Two words. Water cannons.

