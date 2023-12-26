Attempted Swatting Murders of 4 Republicans

Dangerous leftists are regularly swatting Republicans. Rep. Brandon Williams and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, along with reporter Jack Posobiec, were swatted on Christmas. X poster Catturd was swatted on December 23rd. This is an attempt at getting people killed, and it should be treated as such. It’s a violent act, and it’s insane.

This is classified as attempted murder in some states. For example, Tyler Barriss, a 26-year-old California man who admitted making a phony emergency call to police in late 2017 that led to the shooting death of an innocent Kansas resident, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Rep. Brandon Williams’ (R-N.Y.) home was “swatted” on Christmas, he said, with multiple police units responding to a false call of an emergency, Syracuse.com reported.

Williams said the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office contacted him before arriving at the home, causing a relief at the false alarm.

Syracuse.com posted a photo of his home so some lunatic could find him, and Rep. Williams was not happy.

On X, Rep. Williams linked to the article with the comment: My home was “swatted” on Christmas. Someone hoped police might accidentally kill me and my family. Today local “news” doxxed us by publishing a photo of my home, why? To make it easier to target my family? You put my family’s lives at risk. Shame on you http://Syracuse.com.

Swatting is an attempt at killing or maiming people. That is not an exaggeration.

It was within hours of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene being swatted.

“Our home was swatted this afternoon,” he said Monday on X, formerly Twitter. “Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving. They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone!”

“The deputies & troopers were polite, professional, & prompt,” he added. God bless them,” and he sent them off with Christmas cookies.

The Leftists swatted both Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Brandon Williams of New York on Christmas Day. They swatted @JackPosobiec’s family and @Catturd2 on the 23rd. They want to get us killed. Literally. This is who we’re fighting against. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) December 25, 2023

Rep. Williams said Capitol Police and local police are investigating the attempted assault.

They also swatted conservative reporter Jack Posobiec and X influencer Catturd (on the 23rd).

When they catch these people, they should throw the book at them. They are endangering the lives of the responders, as well as the targets and their families.

Jack Posobiec (parents) was swatted twice. The maniac said he shot his wife and sons in the kitchen.

They told the officers that I had shot my wife and sons in the kitchen — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) December 25, 2023

Parents just got swatted again Christmas night — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) December 25, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene was swatted, and they know who did it – a man in Rome, NY, named Ben McLean. He sounds very dangerous. McLean said he wanted to skin her alive, referred to a psycho killer, and said he hated Trump also.

As of yesterday, they hadn’t arrested him. He said he didn’t intend to harm anyone, so it’s all good with the Capitol Police.

MTG said she’s glad she’s armed. She was trying to celebrate Christmas with her family.

Catturd joked with his usual good humor, but honestly, this is attempted murder.

I just want to thank the people swatting me … You’re making me big bucks in X Ad shares, because every time I tweet about you swatting me, it gets huge numbers. You’re literally putting big bucks in my pocket every time you do it. Again Swatters, thank you for buying my… — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 22, 2023

