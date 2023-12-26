This Is Why Barack Obama Lobbied for Dr. Gay

Why did Barack Obama secretly lobby to keep Claudine Gay in her post as President of Harvard despite her weak and dishonest testimony before Congress and her plagiarism? Regardless of how one feels about Jews, there is a broader problem with Dr. Gay’s tenure that transcends Hamas and Jews. It’s the foul stench of Marxism concealed behind the new religion of DEI, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Gay’s testimony for Hamas supporters was based on her alleged devotion to free speech in a university that comes in dead last of top universities on free speech.

Jewish Insider says Obama backed Gay to keep the Harvard Board “stable.” Penny Pritzker is on the board, and she championed Gay’s appointment.

That could be a secondary reason, but it’s not the main reason.

From Barack Obama’s speech proclaiming that his presidency signals the fundamental transformation of the United States to his outsized influence now on Joe Biden and his administration, the main reason should have been clear to everyone. What matters to Barack Obama is making us unexceptional and a safe haven for the oppressed throughout the world. Palestinians qualify as oppressed, and Jews as oppressors in Obama’s world.

DEI IS A MARXIST OPPRESSOR-OPPRESSED IDEOLOGY

Barack Obama is as extreme in his worldview as any of the pro-Hamas radicals marching on the streets. And Claudine Gay spent her career at Harvard spreading the venomous message of DEI. To put it simply, he wants her to complete her mission.

A necessary outgrowth of the DEI ideology is Israel hatred, and a byproduct is Jew hatred. Palestinians – Hamas – are oppressed, and Jews are oppressors.

Here is a smiling Barack Obama with the Jew-hating Farrakhan.

Barack Obama’s Pastor Was a Marxist

Jeremiah Wright, US President Barack Obama’s former pastor of many years, called Israel an apartheid state and said, “Jesus was a Palestinian” at a rally in Washington hosted by the Rev. Louis Farrakhan.

Jesus Christ was a Jew, not a Palestinian.

At an hours-long event on the National Mall titled “Justice or Else,” Wright said that African-Americans, Native Americans, and Palestinians have suffered under the “three-headed demon” of “racism, militarism and capitalism.”

“The same issue is being fought today and has been fought since 1948, and historians are carried back to the 19th century … when the original people, the Palestinians — and please remember, Jesus was a Palestinian — the Palestinian people have had the Europeans come and take their country,” Wright said, The Hill reported.

“The youth in Ferguson and the youth in Palestine have united together to remind us that the dots need to be connected,” Wright also said.

That was at Farrakhan’s million-man march.

In an interview with the Daily Press of Newport News, Va., Wright said, “Them Jews ain’t going to let him talk to me. …” The Daily Press has audio of its interview with Wright posted here.

When we had roughly six million Muslims in the country before the open borders, Barack Obama said the US was one of the largest Muslim countries. We were 34th at the time. We’ve moved up since then, and we have radicals marching and screaming in the streets to kill Jews, but the overwhelming numbers in the crowd are communist youth who are using the radical Islamists.

Michael Goodwin writes in the NY Post:

“DEI cloaks leftism, and its rotted and corrupted core, in race and identity to provide it a moral and virtuous veneer and make it unassailable; to organize a coalition of otherwise disparate groups; and pit them against other Americans as part of a divide-and-conquer strategy.

“DEI, in short, is a tool of power and control — engendering political and ideological conformity and the mobilization and weaponization of its cadres — the left has wielded to maximum effect as it’s taken over every influential institution.

“If Claudine Gay were to fall, it could topple the entire house of cards the left, led by Barack Obama, helped build.

“To fire her would be to acknowledge the evil hatred of the West at DEI’s core; admit DEI elevates politics over merit, given Gay has proven to be something of an academic fraud; and therefore delegitimize the movement as a whole given Gay’s and Harvard’s symbolic and substantive prominence in it.

“The DEI project falling in the academy would be cataclysmic for the left given these institutions are pivotal for indoctrinating and credentialing the next generation of leftist leaders atop society’s commanding heights…

“That Obama stepped in to support Gay suggests he believes it to be a political imperative of the highest order, “Goodwin concluded at the NY Post.

