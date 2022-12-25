Christmas In Paris

Race riots broke out in Paris the day before Christmas Eve following the shooting deaths of three Kurdish people and the wounding of three others by a 69-year-old suspect accused of being motivated by racism. He was immediately apprehended. The Kurdish immigrants rioted for two days.

https://t.co/fGyuATJz3C Of course, communist flag, not surprised really with these communist extremists! — Alternative Coast (@AltCoMan1) December 23, 2022

The Story

A gunman opened fire in central Paris, killing three people and wounding three others. The attacker targeted a Kurdish cultural center and shot members of the local community.The suspect, aged 69, was quickly arrested, and it soon emerged he had been bailed out of prison on December 12th.

The suspect, a retired train driver, was detained on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and was later also charged with acting with a racist motive.

He has a history of weapons charges, and it has emerged that he was released on bail on December 12th.

Last year, he was charged with racist violence over a sword attack at a migrant camp elsewhere in the French capital.

Soon after the Friday shootings, the Kurdish immigrants started fires in the streets, smashed car windows, and overturned cars. Police used tear gas as the protesters attempted to break through a security cordon.

Saturday’s renewed violence unfolded after hundreds of Kurds gathered peacefully in the Place de la République to pay tribute to the three victims.

Police said 31 officers and one protester had been injured, and 11 arrests were finally made. The rioters are communists.

“Our Kurdish people and communists of different nationalities will resist in Paris against the colonialist fascist Turkish state’s brutal, murderous attacks in all four parts of Kurdistan and Turkey, as well as in Europe.” pic.twitter.com/rbFbXSf5io — MLKP Turkey/Kurdistan (@MLKP_IB) December 24, 2022

The Kurds who rioted said they want better protection.

Friday’s attack came almost ten years after the murder of three Kurdish women activists in the French capital. The crime went unsolved.

Online, one commenter said, “France is literally taken hostage by the PKK, a Marxist-Leninist terror group outlawed in the EU. Its sympathizers have been burning Paris down, setting cars on fire, and fighting French police for two days straight now.”

The migrants wanted revenge against the state, blaming France for not protecting them from the elderly white man accused of shooting the Kurdish immigrants.

One Twitter poster said, “The same terrorist organization you support in Syria. The same PKK that has killed thousands of Turks, Kurds & security forces over the last 40 years. Now they are burning the streets of Paris.”

Another said, “Mass migration doesn’t work.”

Still another said, “The destabilization plan of the commies is working! This is all by design. Gut the countries & their national identities by flooding it with migrants to usher in the globalist dystopia.”

The media fears it will spread to other Capitals.

The rioters wave communist Kurdish flags.

Can the Immigrants Still Be Called Victims If They Destroy the Security, Safety, and Belongings of Innocent People?

A horrible murder of 3 Kurds in Paris. This is the aftermath. Mass immigration DOES NOT WORK & has been a disaster in France.pic.twitter.com/DrXwpUfHPU — Catherine (@catherine___c) December 23, 2022

More Enrichment on Christmas Eve in France Police are attacked and injured in Paris and Marseille – Kurds burned cars, threw projectiles, and attacked businesses and onlookers. Police are forced to respond with tear gas. pic.twitter.com/qUN30gnhvl — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) December 24, 2022

Rioting and vandalising in Paris as PKK slogans are shouted by the violent protestors Perhaps it’s time France realises the threat it’s harbouring on French soil pic.twitter.com/QARETVJxiL — Yunus Paksoy (@yunuspaksoy) December 23, 2022

The Kebab riots in Paris, France continues. What are any of these people even doing there? Just send them home. pic.twitter.com/8mHeQfTHrj — BBlues100🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BBlues100) December 24, 2022

If France fails to deport these rioting Islamic refugees back to their country … the country will go to the dogs. pic.twitter.com/scMG9YqxAz — Zavier (@ZavierIndia) December 24, 2022

France fell in WW2 and its downfall is now complete. Real France would teach them all a lesson and in fact they wouldn’t even try doing what they are doing if France actually existed. I don’t know what we call our neighbour anymore.#StopTheWEFnow

pic.twitter.com/2GyhBw7juM — #StopTheWEFnow (@StopTheWEFnow) December 25, 2022

🇫🇷#France

Paris under siege: As the French prepare for Christmas, their capital is under attack from Kurdish Muslims. The violent rioters are throwing projectiles, destroying streets and cars amid clouds of tear gas. Peacefuls with peaceful demonstration in Paris, France! pic.twitter.com/xAxaNgyCoQ — Rajeev (@ra_jhs) December 25, 2022

