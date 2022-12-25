Merry Christmas and Happy, Blessed New Year

M Dowling
Merry Christmas! Christ is born!

Have a Blessed day, and thank you for sticking with us. May God bless you.

Silent Night!

Rush’s last broadcast for December 2020. He died on February 17, 2021. We miss you, Rush, and thank you for your vision.


