Christopher Worrell Who Pepper Sprayed Police on J6 Has Fled

Proud Boys member Christopher Worrell, who was found guilty of seven charges in connection with pepper spraying a police officer during the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol, was supposed to be sentenced last Friday in Florida. Prosecutors were asking for a sentence of up to 14 years in jail.

According to the Associated Press, he’s now on the lam. He has been on house arrest in Naples, Florida since November, 2021.

Prison officials in D.C. willfully delayed treatment for Worrell’s broken hand and his non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Judge Royce Lamberth found them in contempt and ordered house arrest.

The woman listed as his custodian is also missing.

The sentence hearing was canceled and an arrest warrant has been issued. If found, he will face additional charges.

Worrell was convicted by Lamberth in a bench trial, who said in his ruling, “The evidence demonstrates that Mr. Worrell traveled to Washington, D.C., for the purpose of ensuring that the Electoral College Certification of President Biden failed. The evidence shows that he then furthered that goal by both joining the mob and then by spraying the officers.”

Non-Hodgkins can be bad. Fourteen years could be a death sentence. Perhaps that motivated him to run. Anyone facing fourteen years would consider it.

Antifa and Black Lives Matter mostly escaped punishment for a lot worse than pepper spray. Many had their records wiped. It’s not a fair system. I’m not condoning pepper spraying the police. He’s lucky they didn’t shoot him. Just pointing out the inequities.

