Chuck & Nancy wanted $8 billion for coronavirus to pork it up

The reason Democrats wanted over $8 billion for coronavirus was to load the bill up with pork. Some Republicans care about the citizens tax money and stopped the bill.

“The president asked for $2.5 billion,” Rep. Ken Buck said. “I would have supported that. The speaker decided to add all sorts of Christmas tree ornaments to this bill. It was unnecessary. It was too much money. And we never had a hearing to discuss it.”

The bill includes funding for the following foreign (not domestic) projects:

$264 million for “Diplomatic Programs”

$435 million for “Global Health Programs”

$300 million for “International Disaster Assistance”

$250 million for the “Economic Support Fund”

$100 million for “Worldwide Security Protection”

President Donald Trump had requested $2.5 billion to be distributed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the National Institutes of Health. He never requested foreign aid. We give too much to the world as it is.

The Democrats railed against the President for only asking for $2.5 billion. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi said it’s obvious he needed more. It was another excuse to attack him.

This is what they were really up to.

Rand Paul is on it:

PELOSI AND SCHUMER, WHEELER DEALERS

These two Democrats try to turn everything into handouts to their base and influence-peddling — never let a good crisis go to waste.

