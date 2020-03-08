Trump reverses Obama rule that slowed testing so MSM attacks Trump

The Trump administration has rolled back a Food And Drug Administration rule instituted by President Barack Obama that has stalled coronavirus testing at the state level.

The entire media is now on the attack because President Trump said he reversed an Obama regulation that slowed the testing process.

THE TEST

The rule in question previously required state-run laboratories to only run medical tests pre-approved by the F.D.A.

The rule limited the ability of laboratories run by states, universities and private companies to conduct medical screenings not approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the Daily Caller reported.

The new guidance allows the state labs to conduct not-yet-approved coronavirus testing on patients in response to the public health emergency. They must apply for an FDA review of the news test and document its accuracy after they conduct the testing.

The Democrat media attacks the president constantly for allegedly not doing enough to stop coronavirus, but it is an Obama rule that was holding back testing, the President says.

Vice President Mike Pence confirmed to reporters Wednesday that the rule in question had in fact been reversed. He’s now a target for backing the President.

The President commented.

“The Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing, and we undid that decision a few days ago so that the testing can take place at a much more accurate and rapid fashion,” Trump stated. “That was a decision we disagreed with. I don’t think we would have made it, but for some reason, it was made. But we’ve undone that decision.”

The NY Times claims there was no such rule and the President inadvertently created the rule by giving the CDC first call.

ABC News claims the FDA doesn’t generally enforce those rules, but it’s hard to see how that would matter. The institutions in question would be afraid not to follow the rules.

The Guardian also attacked Trump. Social media is demonizing the President over WHO tests and every comment he, the Vice President, or CDC makes.

However, Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said private laboratories used to be able to develop clinical tests but “in the previous administration that became regulated. For someone to do that they had to file with the FDA”, Redfield said.

Now the media is calling Redfield a liar.

It’s the latest scandal, only it’s Obama’s scandal.