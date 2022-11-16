Chuck Schumer: Mass Citizenship for Illegal Migrants or We Don’t Have a Future

Chuck U Schumer doesn’t think much of Americans and claims we’re not producing. His solution is to give mass citizenship to millions of poor, uneducated, often criminal, sometimes communist people who come here illegally. He wants to give it willy-nilly. It doesn’t hurt that they will have to vote Democrat for the free stuff.

Schumer claims it will affect “11 million or however many.”

“However many” is closer to 30+ million. Some estimates are as high as 60 million, and none are 11 million. We kept several million in the past year alone, to say nothing of the gotaways.

Chuck says we have no future without these unvetted people. He doesn’t even know who they are. No one does. Chuck knows it’s wrong. He has said that in the past.

Price added to his tweet:

They say that it’s empowering to stay single forever and never start a family, claim having kids destroys the environment, promote abortion as a moral good, and their solution when they realize people aren’t having enough kids is to import the third world to replace them.

Chuck Schumer has also been in government since the 1980s and helped create the economy of today that makes it virtually impossible for people my age to build wealth and start a family. The man has literally done nothing but preside over America’s decline.

Mr. Price is correct. Schumer is helping to destroy the USA.

Schumer is letting illegals worldwide know they are welcome and will eventually get citizenship. [And they have to vote Democrat.]

Watch:

Schumer: “We have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to. The only way we’re going to have a great future is if we welcome immigrants… get a path to citizenship for all 11 million [illegal immigrants].”

pic.twitter.com/ag9XMQCvet — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 16, 2022

Then this dishonest administration, supported by opportunists like Chuck U, lies to Americans:

.@RepDanBishop: Sec. Mayorkas, do you continue to maintain that the southern border is secured? Mayorkas: Yes, and we are working day in and day out to enhance its security. pic.twitter.com/YePqcAXB4N — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2022

