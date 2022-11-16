Post-Election, WaPo Admits Trump Didn’t Take Classified Docs Illicitly

Almost a week after the election, The Washington Post admitted without any fanfare that the classified documents Donald Trump took to Mar-a-Lago weren’t for illicit purposes. This comes after they insinuated crimes on the part of the former president for months before the election.

The Post noted that investigators “believe former president Donald Trump’s motive for allegedly taking and keeping classified documents was largely his ego and a desire to hold on to the materials as trophies or mementos.”

Naturally, they had to get nasty. It must have been Barack Obama’s and Clinton’s motives since they did exactly the same thing.

“As part of the investigation, federal authorities reviewed the classified documents that were recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and private club, looking to see if the types of information contained in them pointed to any kind of pattern or similarities, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

“That review has not found any apparent business advantage to the types of classified information in Trump’s possession, these people said. FBI interviews with witnesses so far, they said, also do not point to any nefarious effort by Trump to leverage, sell or use the government secrets,” the piece continued.

“Instead, the former president seemed motivated by a more basic desire not to give up what he believed was his property, these people said.”

WaPo said the investigation is still ongoing and nothing is fully determined yet. Of course, they said that. All investigations must go on until 2024. For all the eager Democrats out there, WaPo explained they could still find a crime [in their Beria-style fishing operation].

A former federal prosecutor found Trump’s actions perplexing, but not Barack Obama’s? He did the same thing.

