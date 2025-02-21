Chuck Schumer Repeatedly Seen With Uyghur Genocidal-Denying CCP Official

Democrat Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s clumsy, tone-deaf “Winter of Discontent” continues apace. This month alone, he has been repeatedly photographed sharing a stage with a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official who has publicly denied China’s alleged genocide against the Uyghur population.

Chinese Consul General in New York Chen Li has posted multiple photos of him posing with Schumer on his X profile this month, including attending at least two Chinese parades.

“Thrilled to join thousands at the [Brooklyn] Lantern Festival Parade!” Chen recently posted on X along with a photo standing with Schumer at the annual Lantern Festival parade in New York City.

In another post on Monday, Chen said he was “glad to join the 27th NYC Lunar New Year Parade together with” all his American “friends” and Chinese “fellow-countrymen.”

Chen has previously denied China’s alleged genocide against the Uyghur population, which has been condemned by many on the world stage, including the United Nations.

The CCP has long claimed its “re-education camps” are voluntary and work only to stamp out extremism, but the leaked documents and photos have shown the camps are far from voluntary.

Schumer has previously been criticized for associating with Chen’s predecessor at the consulate, Huang Ping, who also denied the Uyghur genocide and has promoted CCP propaganda in the past. Hung left his post last year shortly after being named dozens of times in a criminal indictment against Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s now-former deputy chief of staff, Linda Sun.

Hudson Institute Senior Fellow Michael Sobolik told Fox News Digital.

“The Chinese Communist Party is actively seeking to weaken America from within. Elected officials shouldn’t share the stage with them; they should be working to defeat Beijing.”

The best we could say about Chuck’s latest social media, political, face plant is he was not captured chanting, singing, or dancing. The more important question might be has he been “captured” by the Chinese?

