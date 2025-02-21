Idiots Put a Drone Through Chernobyl: Time to End the War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is accusing the Russian military of attacking the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the site of world history’s worst nuclear meltdown accident. Russia insists they had nothing to do with it.

The morons, whoever they are, put a drone through the roof of the Chernobyl Sarcophagus if any of the story is true.

“Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the [Chernobyl] Nuclear Power Plant,” the Ukrainian president said early Friday. “This is a terrorist attack for the entire world.”

His government also shared footage showing a flash lighting up the dark sky surrounding the defunct plant before a large fireball rose from the domed roof of the confinement structure. The incident reportedly caused significant damage to the facility and ignited a fire, which is now extinguished.

Am I the only one thinking that Zelensky would stage a drone attack in Chernobyl and say it was Russia just to keep the attention on him? pic.twitter.com/AYOMZaJ8KI — The Outlaw Patriot (@outlawpatriotva) February 14, 2025

Another 15 meters to the side – and a RADIATION ACCIDENT could occur after a Russian drone hit the Chernobyl NPP, – Head of the State Emergency Service Ishchenko. TRUHA⚡️Ukraine pic.twitter.com/VgcOaJmnZg — Eugene Dnipro (@EvgeniyDnepr390) February 15, 2025

Regardless of whether the Kremlin is telling the truth, this story serves as another reminder that this imbecilic war has run its course. Enough is enough.

Chernobyl was a massive, internationally funded project.

They had to build the sarcophagus off-site on railroad tracks to keep the workers out of the hot zone from radioactive radiation.

Once the sarcophagus was completed, they moved it to the tracks to cover the reactor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email