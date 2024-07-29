Chuck Schumer Smears Supreme Court Justices with Fakery

Chuck Schumer says the Supreme Court “threatens democracy.” Democrats just installed Kamala Harris as their presidential nominee without a primary.

“The Supreme Court is a morass,” bellowed Schumer. “First, it’s an ethical morass. The idea that wealthy individuals, many of them right-wing can both have pay for cases before the court and at the same time give justices gifts or trips is outrageous. And frankly, Chief Justice Roberts isn’t doing enough to curb it.”

There is nothing wrong with Justice Thomas going on trips with his longtime billionaire friend on his friend’s yacht. He followed the law in reporting or not.

“But it’s a morass in even a worse way. This is a MAGA right-wing court. It’s already taken the right away, the right to choose. It could very well go further on that. I fear it will.”

No one lost the right to choose. The power was taken from the big authoritarian government and given back to the people in each state where it belongs.

“It’s siding with the wealthiest of individuals and the powerful interests over the average working family.”

They are angry about the Chevron case taking power from the big government authoritarians who used that power as a weapon.

“And it even threatens democracy when it says that a president can get immunity even for certain acts in the presidency.”

The Court only upheld the Constitution as written. The President has to abide by his oath of office, which makes one wonder why Biden is still there.

“So this court is just a morass both ethically and substantively,” Schumer concluded.

Democrats want all the power, and they want it in perpetuity for one reason: they are authoritarians.

Chuck Schumer goes on another unhinged rant against the Supreme Court for levying decisions he doesn’t like, smearing the Court as an “ethical morass” that “threatens democracy” pic.twitter.com/g2qRjzhCav — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2024

Schumer is a threat to democracy by threatening only Originalist members of the Supreme Court.

Chuck Schumer won’t stop attacking the Supreme Court: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”pic.twitter.com/IawLMSdpBG https://t.co/9X93HH23BC — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) July 16, 2024