Pelosi’s Security Team Received Stark Warnings Before J6 Riots

According to newly obtained messages and texts, then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi received stark warnings from police the night before the Jan. 6 riots that protesters might try to breach the U.S. Capitol to stop the ratification of the vote. Just the News obtained the documents.

So, what did they do? Pelosi had her daughter come with a camera crew for staged performances. The Capitol security was greatly understaffed. The Guardsmen were ready to go but delayed until the riot was almost over.

Pelosi is on video taking responsibility for the riots. The J6 panel hid all her communications and refused to look at her culpability.

“We have identified numerous open source comments indicating groups intentions of finding the tunnel entrances and confronting/blocking the MOCs (Members of Congress),” Capitol Police Deputy Chief Sean Gallagher wrote Deputy House Sergeant at Arms Tim Blodgett at 8:55 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2021 in an email that got forwarded overnight to Blodgett’s boss, then-Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving.

A second warning was sent later that evening about possible threats against Supreme Court justices, and the sergeant-at arms-office scheduled a briefing for Pelosi’s then-chief of staff Terri McCullough the next morning, hours before the breach occurred, according to the messages obtained by House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk.

Schumer got the same warnings.

Pelosi Was in Charge

Democrats try to say Pelosi had no role and was not responsible for the security of the Capitol. It is the law: the Speaker is responsible for the security, with the Senate Majority Leader second. The new emails show her office was handling security.

[The] new emails, text messages, and documents obtained by Just the News show that in the days leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Pelosi’s office was, in fact, involved in Capitol security planning, receiving requests for edits and feedback and being kept informed of the security situation by Irving.