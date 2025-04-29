Chuckie Schumer Promotes Rule by District Judges

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

While promoting tyranny by minor district judges, Sen. Chuck Schumer pretends it is President Trump who is perverting the Constitutional separation of powers. District judges are the creations of Congress and are not in the Constitution. Only the Supreme Court is in the Constitution, and it was meant to be the least influential branch of government, which is why they don’t have enforcement powers.

Schumer is bastardizing the Constitution by saying district judges should be able to block everything President Trump does. He promotes violating the separation of powers with his line of reasoning in the clip below. He counts on ignorance, shifty logic, and hate when he speaks.

He believes these irrational judges, such as Judge Hannah Dugan, should be immune to arrest. She helped an accused violent criminal alien here illegally escape.

Schumer claims this is a constitutional crisis and that “Trump wants to be king.” He is among those who wanted to see Donald Trump imprisoned with invented legal theories.

Schumer’s popularity is way below AOC’s, so he’s trying to gin up support from the radical left of his party.

Chuck Schumer hates intimidation of judges. Here’s Schumer intimidating judges.

Democrats love to intimidate judges if they disagree with them. One man showed up at Justice Kavanaugh’s house to kill him. Democrat hypocrisy is mind-blowing.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments