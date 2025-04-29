Chuckie Schumer Promotes Rule by District Judges

While promoting tyranny by minor district judges, Sen. Chuck Schumer pretends it is President Trump who is perverting the Constitutional separation of powers. District judges are the creations of Congress and are not in the Constitution. Only the Supreme Court is in the Constitution, and it was meant to be the least influential branch of government, which is why they don’t have enforcement powers.

Schumer is bastardizing the Constitution by saying district judges should be able to block everything President Trump does. He promotes violating the separation of powers with his line of reasoning in the clip below. He counts on ignorance, shifty logic, and hate when he speaks.

He believes these irrational judges, such as Judge Hannah Dugan, should be immune to arrest. She helped an accused violent criminal alien here illegally escape.

Schumer claims this is a constitutional crisis and that “Trump wants to be king.” He is among those who wanted to see Donald Trump imprisoned with invented legal theories.

Schumer’s popularity is way below AOC’s, so he’s trying to gin up support from the radical left of his party.

Chuck Schumer says district judges should be able to block everything President Trump does and those same judges should be immune from arrest. The Democrat Party just becomes more desperate and insane. They’re going more hardcore with lawfare. They are the enemy of the people. pic.twitter.com/eCt4ucmWLv — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 28, 2025

Chuck Schumer hates intimidation of judges. Here’s Schumer intimidating judges.

2025: Chuck Schumer says Trump wants to intimidate and threaten judges. 2020: Chuck Schumer tries to intimidate and threaten Justices of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/FdisnZKk0I — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

Democrats love to intimidate judges if they disagree with them. One man showed up at Justice Kavanaugh’s house to kill him. Democrat hypocrisy is mind-blowing.

Here they come again pic.twitter.com/a3ocrJn1bX — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 22, 2023

