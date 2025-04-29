Carney Takes Canada, Tyrannical Bills Are in the Hopper

My take on the Canadian elections: Canada is not the United States and does not want to be any more like us than it already is. There’s only been one Conservative prime minister, and that was during peak Obama. Tariffs or not, Canada is Canada. For better or worse. (Lately worse.) ~ Joel Pollak

In the end, Canada is a severely Trump Derangement Syndrome-infested nation, and their Prime Minister will try to be “tough guy” with Trump until it’s no longer a pressing issue for them. ~ Erik Daugherty

Canadian Conservatives Reflect

According to Rebel News, Progressive Mark Carney, despite never holding office, positioned himself as a stable leader who could handle Donald Trump. After Trudeau resigned in January, Trump initiated a trade war and referred to Canada as the “51st state.” It infuriated Canadians.

They say the eastern part of the country bought into the anti-Trump rhetoric.

Carney’s repeated campaign line was that “Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us,” vowing this would never happen.

He is a globalist, and no, America doesn’t want to annex Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister @MarkJCarney, during his victory speech, tries to talk tough against President Trump but comes off very weak. Carney’s crowd of supporters barely even applauds. Trump is going to have his way with this weakling. pic.twitter.com/KwbCgjSBRc — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 29, 2025

He wants a global carbon tax.

Holy crap. Carney claims the only way Countries will trade with one and other is to have a carbon tax. The UN/wef plan is in play. It’s his and Bloombergs plan. This is insane. Look at how arrogant he is about it. He also hopes to still be in charge 5 to 10 years from now. pic.twitter.com/6EzeERnzyK — Ryan Gerritsen (@ryangerritsen) March 17, 2025

The polls had previously favored Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre due to dissatisfaction with Justin Trudeau.

Carney continuously tied Pierre Poilievre to Donald Trump, although he never gave any support to Donald Trump or expressed any favor for him in any way.

Trump said he preferred Carney. President Trump sees liberals (leftists) as very weak.

BREAKING: Carney is the new PM in Canada President Trump got exactly who he wanted as Prime Minister… Thoughts and reactions? pic.twitter.com/SwsK9SCeCs — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 29, 2025

Billboard Chris said the Conservative Party is going to need to do a lot of soul-searching, and I’m not sure they’re capable of it. They couldn’t even say they would get men out of women’s sports, and stop the chemical castration of children. A revolution is needed in the way they think and campaign.

The liberal Bloc will hold the balance of power in the HoC, which will relegate the western part of the country to complete irrelevance. There is nothing left for Alberta and Saskatchewan in the confederation.

The liberals will now pass a slew of tyrannical bills.

In the end, Pierre Poilievre ran a weak campaign, and there are too many leftists in Canada.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email