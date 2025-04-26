Chuckie Schumer Sounds Like He Wants to Have Trump Arrested

During an interview on MSNBC on Thursday, Senate Democrat Leader Chuckie Schumer warned that if Trump disobeys a direct order from the Supreme Court to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a wife-beater who is strongly suspected of being MS-13, to the U.S., “extraordinary action will be necessary.”

The host said, “The Supreme Court said the administration must facilitate the return of Kilmer Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador. That has not happened. Are we at the point, Senator, where you feel extraordinary action is warranted?”

Schumer said menacingly:

“Look, the case will be back to the Supreme Court, they sent it down to the lower court judge. But if the president disobeys a Supreme Court order, extraordinary action will be necessary. We’ve never had that in the Republic before, in the kind of way that the president is doing it. And again, he doesn’t believe in democracy. He doesn’t believe there should be diversity of opinion. He doesn’t believe in due process. You can’t pick up someone off the streets and send them somewhere if you don’t have evidence, if you haven’t presented evidence against them, the country, the democracy is at risk.”

What is the “extraordinary action”? Arrest the President?

What about Joe Biden bragging that he wasn’t following the Supreme Court order to stop “forgiving” college loans?

I guess that means we should arrest Chuckie for threatening two Supreme Court Justices.

Schumer: “If The President Disobeys A Supreme Court Order, Extraordinary Action Will Be Necessary” https://t.co/p5hHNqDygp pic.twitter.com/kJHpkOJ8vy — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) April 24, 2025

I remember when Chuckie threatened two Supreme Court Justices, and stirred up a crazy, radical crowd. By his own standards, he is a threat to democracy and needs to be arrested and charged.

He should be arrested right now. Oh, no, wait, they should send a SWAT team to his house at 5 am and have Fox News waiting with cameras. They should drag him out in his underwear, of course.

China's Trade War, Gold Skyrocketing... Diversify Your Retirement With Zero Fees for Up to Ten Years Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email