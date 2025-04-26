Epstein Victim, Virginia Giuffre, Dies by Her Own Hand

A victim of sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Virginia Giuffre, has committed suicide at the age of 41 in Australia. Her death by her own hand was confirmed by her grieving family.

The Car Accident

In March, Virginia Giuffre wrote on Instagram that she was in a terrible car accident and had “days to live.”

She said she was in kidney and renal failure.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure; they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Giuffre’s family later stated that she hadn’t intended to make this public.

The Western Australia Police Force described the incident involving Giuffre as a “minor crash.”

Something happened to her.

In the post, she shared a photograph of herself with visible head injuries adding: “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

It’s unclear what happened to Giuffre. The Guardian wrote in its obituary Saturday that while “Western Australia police later confirmed a 41-year-old woman was in a car that collided with a bus on 24 March,” no injuries were reported. “It is understood Giuffre presented to a Perth hospital emergency department on 1 April,” the report continued.

Several prominent X users, including Rep. Nancy Mace, have shared a 2019 social media post from Virginia Giuffre in which she insisted that “in no way, shape or form am I suicidal.”

That was 2019, this is 2025.

Giuffre’s family confirmed she had died by suicide in Western Australia on Friday.

A Trafficked Teen

Giuffre took legal action against billionaire financier Epstein in 2015, alleging that she was sex trafficked at 16 after his ex-lover and convicted madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited her from her job as a locker room attendant at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The mom of three also alleged she was forced to have sex with disgraced Prince Andrew three times when she was 17 — including at Epstein’s Little St. James island, in New Mexico, and in Maxwell’s London home, where a notorious photo of her posing with King Charles’ brother was taken.

Her Grieving Family Announced the Death

“She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life was her children, Christian, Noah, and Emily,” the family said in a statement to People.

“It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others,” they added.

“She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit. We know that she is with the angels.”

“It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia,” her family said in a statement to NBC News. “She lost her life to suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

“Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors,” the statement said. “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight.”

It’s a very sad end to her short life.

