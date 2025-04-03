In 2019, then-National Intelligence Council analyst Eric Ciaramella accused Donald Trump of tying Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden’s illicit Ukraine dealings. It led to his impeachment.

Biden threatened Ukraine on video to fire prosecutor Shokin or lose a billion dollars in aid. Ukraine prosecutor Viktor Shokin was investigating the company Hunter worked for as an intermediary between him and his father. Donald Trump was impeached but not convicted. Exculpatory evidence was kept hidden. Prof. Jonathan Turley pointed that out. “Trump was alleging there was a conflict of interest with the Bidens, and the evidence could have challenged Biden’s account and established his son Hunter’s interest in the Shokin firing.”

We also know that Adam Schiff met with Ciaramella before the impeachment.

John Ratcliffe, Director of the Central Agency, has now confirmed that Sen. Adam Schiff manipulated impeachment whistleblower Eric Ciaramella to remove the sitting President from office.

John Ratcliffe, Director of the Central Agency, has unequivocally confirmed that Sen. Adam Schiff manipulated impeachment whistleblower Eric Ciaramella in an effort to remove the sitting President from office.

Former diplomat Andrei Telashchenko says he was in the room when Ciaramella met with Obama and Biden to discuss Ukraine.

FBI Director Kash Patel exposed the Russia hoax and has “strong feelings” about what needs to happen to Adam Schiff.

Democrats had passed a resolution to give Chairman Schiff the most authority in the impeachment process, the impeachment inquiry. Schiff and his staff contacts the whistleblower, plants fake evidence, and gets to rule on the fake evidence.

John Brennan had handpicked the whistleblower, and Adam Schiff illicitly manipulated him.

