JK Rowling Calls Fencer a Heroine for Refusing to Compete Against a Man

Fencer Stephanie Turner took a knee in protest during a match against her biological male opponent. Turner was immediately disqualified for refusing to compete against a biological male who claimed he was transgender. USA Fencing disqualified her for standing her ground.

She was given a black card for “unsportsmanlike conduct,” handed a copy of the USA Fencing transgender policy, and escorted from the premises.

USA Fencing said on Thursday that its decision to disqualify the female fencer from a recent event in Maryland after she refused to compete against a transgender opponent was in line with rules established by the sport’s governing body.

The statement read:

USA Fencing enacted our current transgender and non-binary athlete policy in 2023. The policy was designed to expand access to the sport of fencing and create inclusive, safe spaces.

The policy is based on the principle that everyone should have the ability to participate in sports and was based upon the research available of the day.

The incident occurred on March 30 during a USA Fencing-sanctioned regional tournament. It was not a National Collegiate Athletic Association event.

Redmond Sullivan, fencing for Wagner College, placed 29th in a male category last year. He switched to the female division to fare better.

So, he suddenly realized he was a woman? What a scam. Leftists continue to erase women in sports.

What a heroine looks like https://t.co/gkp0nFWsDR — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 3, 2025

One of these people is the man, who destroyed Stephanie Turner’s fencing career, just so he could cheat against women. The problem is: it’s impossible to tell which one, because there’s literally no difference or physical advantage. pic.twitter.com/98n2nVdgmQ — Sam Morgan (@CrunchAlias) April 3, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email