CIA Director William Burns Met with Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein

The WSJ has a copy of Jeffrey Epstein’s calendar, and it revealed several prominent names we didn’t know about.

The nation’s spy chief, a longtime college president, and top women in finance. The circle of people who associated with Jeffrey Epstein years after he was a convicted sex offender is wider than previously reported, according to a trove of documents that include his schedules, reports the Wall Street Journal.

All of these people claimed they didn’t know what he was!

The CIA Director William Burns and White House Counsel Kathryn Reummler met with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2014. Burns was Deputy Secretary of State at the time. Burns had three meetings with Epstein.

Reummler had dozens of meetings.

“The documents show that Epstein arranged multiple meetings with each of them after he had served jail time in 2008 for a sex crime involving a teenage girl and was registered as a sex offender. The documents, which include thousands of pages of emails and schedules from 2013 to 2017, haven’t been previously reported.

“The documents don’t reveal the purpose of most of the meetings.”

“Most of those people told the Journal they visited Epstein for reasons related to his wealth and connections. Several said they thought he had served his time and had rehabilitated himself.”

A CIA spokesperson said Mr. Burns didn’t have a relationship with him. He was preparing to leave government, and Epstein was introduced as “an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on transition to the private sector.” [From government to escort services?]

Reummler said she never traveled with him.

Other famous people like Mr. Botstein, the President of Bard College, Noam Chomsky, and several others were on the calendar. None of them knew a thing.

